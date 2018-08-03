Warmer Weather On The Way.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning, then a few widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 30%. Showers and storms fizzle out overnight. Lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEEKEND: High temperatures remain in the low 90s this weekend, with daily pop up showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

MON/TUE: Lower rain chances to kick off the work week. Highs climb into the low to mid 90s, and the heat index climbs back into the 100-105° range. A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out. Rain chance around 20%. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WED/THU: More unsettled weather as an upper level trough digs back into the southeastern U.S. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, with high temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday. Low temperatures in the low 70s. Rain chance around 50%.