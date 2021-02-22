Warmer this week, rain chances coming back

SUMMARY: This week will be much more spring-like with no winter weather in sight. Rain chances will return starting Wednesday. Several waves of rain later in the week and into early next week could lead to some flooding issues in the region once again. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Chilly lows in the low 30s. Light WSW wind 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies to start out with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain and thunder possible. Highs in the low 70s.

