Warming shelters now available in Pickens and Carrollton

PICKENS COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – A warming shelter is set up in Aliceville, Alabama and Carrollton, Alabama.

The Pickens County Emergency Management Agency said the shelter opened Tuesday, January and will continue until it’s no longer needed.

Aliceville City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Aliceville National Guard will be open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.

The Pickens County Service Center in Carrollton opened at 4 p.m. yesterday, January 8, and it will be open until its no longer needed on a 24-hour basis.

Mayor Mickey Walker said if you have trouble getting there, call 911, or Carrollton City Hall.

Both locations will have some cots, blankets, and pillows available.

Residents can donate water or snacks.

