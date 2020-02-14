Warming shelter to stay open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A warming shelter will stay open through Saturday morning in Columbus due to cold weather.

The Emergency Warming Shelter at the Farmers’ Market Annex has been opened 24-hours-a-day for residents needing a warm place to stay.

- Advertisement -

Food and shelter are provided, along with a warm place to sleep. There is no charge to stay at the shelter.

The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition along with the Loaves and Fishes Kitchen, Columbus Community Outreach Office and the City of Columbus are all helping with the shelter.