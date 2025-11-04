Warming through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sticking to cool nights and warmer afternoon highs. Changes expected into the end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Going to be another clear and cool night. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 40s. Some may experience patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Middle of our week and conditions really won’t be much different than Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the middle 70s by the afternoon. There will be another clear sky and lots of sun! Overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 40s, as moisture begins moving North from the Gulf. A weak cold front is expected overnight too.

THURSDAY: There not a whole lot expected to change with the passing of the early morning cold front. A few extra clouds may be possible to pass throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will continue to build in by the evening and overnight. Lows will be a bit more comfortable, in the middle 50s. Not as chilly.