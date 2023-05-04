Warming up and rain returning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Towards the end of our week, temperatures and the chance for rain will increase. The second week of May is expected to be much warmer and a bit more wet than the first!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight hold in the middle to upper 50s, as heavy cloud coverage is expected to be filling in through the late night hours. Conditions do remain dry and mild for anyone who needs to be out late tonight or early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are going to be moving through northern Mississippi during the morning and the afternoon. The rain chance will become much lighter by the end of the day. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. However, if there is a break in the rain and cloud coverage long enough, the high temperatures may push into the lower 80s. Cloud coverage holds through the night, only allowing low temperatures to fall into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Here comes the warm up! Temperatures over the weekend will return to the low to middle 80s. Heavy cloud coverage and the chance for showers will maintain for Saturday, increasing chances by Sunday. Low temperatures will stay mild and humid, in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Staying warm! High temperatures will continue climbing through the 80s, potentially making it into the middle 80s by the end of the week. For now, a light chance for rain will continue throughout the week in the 20-30% range. Overnight lows will hold in the middle 60s.