Warming up into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warmer weekend is coming to end a cool first week of December!

THURSDAY EVENING: Rain showers continue overnight with cool temperatures in the middle to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances linger heading into the weekend but Friday begins a warming trend. High temperatures reach into the mid to upper 40’s. Mornings will still be seasonably cool but will trend away from freezing temperatures.

SATURDAY: Our temperatures reach the low 50’s for the first time this December. Rain chances remain moderately low at 20%.

SUNDAY: If Saturday will not be warm enough for you, Sunday’s temperatures reach into the upper 50’s. Rain chances remain moderately low as well.

Jay Bennette