Warming Up Through the Week before Another Cold Front Cools Us Down

Clouds will decrease through the day as the week ahead brings us a slow warming trend. Temperatures look to drop 50 degrees in 36 hours as highs Friday drop from the upper 80s to the low 40s and upper 30s by Sunday Morning.

TODAY:Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s with north winds continuing between 5-10 mph. A few will slip into the low 80s. Expect a mostly cloudy start to the day with clouds continuing to slowly decrease through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with a few clouds and no rain. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s again overnight with light north winds around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures rebound into the 80s with an isolated shower or two possible, particularly in West Alabama. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with light south winds under 8 mph.

THURSDAY: We’re back into the mid to upper 80s with a few isolated showers expected. Look for a partly cloudy sky with most staying dry.

FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: Another cold front is poised to push our way. As of now, we anticipate scattered to numerous showers and storms, with the best odds in the afternooon and evening hours. Ahead of the front, highs climb into the mid to upper 80s again, but behind the front a quick drop in temperatures is expected with lows Friday Night falling into the mid 50s with a stiff northwest wind. Showers are expected into Friday Night, though some uncertainty still remains on impacts to Friday Night Football.

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: Look for highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll likely see some isolated rain showers Saturday. Lows Saturday Night dip into the low to mid 40s with wind chill values into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It seems as if we’ll get a chance to enjoy Fall weather for a bit, though the extended outlook suggests another warm-up is on the table. We’ll monitor.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Three areas are being monitored for development off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next 5 days. It is unlikely that either of these would pose a significant threat to the United States.

