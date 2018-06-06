Warming up as the weekend nears

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet weather remains the theme. Lows will be in the mid to low 60s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies should continue. A few stray showers or storms are possible by Saturday afternoon but the chance of rain is just about 10%. Highs are going to range from the low to mid 90s but increasing humidity levels will make it feel more uncomfortable. Overnight lows moderate back into the low 70s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: A few spotty storms are possible Sunday with more in the way of scattered activity early next week. Rain chances go up to 30-50% each day with highs in the low 90s.

