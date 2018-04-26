TONIGHT: A few sprinkles will remain possible, but we’ll keep things mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with light north winds.

FRIDAY: Highs back in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy, with a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms possible as a front stalls to our northwest. We’re thinking we’ll keep it mostly dry across the area though, so Friday Evening outdoor plans should still be a go.

THE WEEKEND: We remain sunny and mild, with highs in the 70s Saturday, and much of the same on Sunday. Make sure to have outdoor plans with the nice weather!

: A general warming trend to start the first half of next week. Highs in the upper 70s Monday, to the mid 80s by Wednesday. A couple of isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY TO THE WEEKEND: We’re keeping an eye on a storm system which will bring stormy weather to the Great Plains midweek. It could bring a few showers/storms into the area as early as Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on it.

