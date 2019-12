COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new Wassail Meister in town.

Last Friday, shops in downtown stayed open late to compete in this year’s Wassail Fest.

Shoppers sampled the cider and voted.

After much deliberation, Coffee House on Fifth was announced as this year’s Wassail Meister.

Three Sisters Pie Company came in second place.

And Zachary’s came in third place.

Executive Director of Columbus Main Street Barbara Bigelow said plans are already underway for next year’s showdown.