WATCH: Gov. Tate gives coronavirus update

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response

Today, there are no more business closures in our state. I want to underscore: the threat is not gone. It is as contagious and deadly as ever, but we must emphasize personal responsibility over government orders. Please be smart and keep your loved ones safe. I also want to engage in a conversation on the killing of George Floyd, the protests, and the riots across the country that followed. I believe that protestors, especially here in Mississippi, want a voice—not violence. I will always protect and celebrate that right. All that and more, including the start of hurricane season, in today’s briefing.

Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, June 1, 2020