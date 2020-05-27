WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves gives coronavirus update

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response

On June 1, there will be no more closures. There will still be health and safety guidelines—but our Safer at Home order will expire and Mississippi will be open for business. We must do everything in our power to prevent economic catastrophe. That means trusting you to protect your family, while allowing Mississippians to earn a living.

