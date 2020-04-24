WATCH: Tate Reeves holds daily coronavirus briefing

Tate Reeves is holding his daily coronavirus briefing. In a Facebook post, Gov. Reeves said the shelter in place order expires Monday. It will be replaced with a “Safer at Home” order that has several changes for residents, small businesses, and workers. A safe step towards re-opening our economy.
LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response
Posted by Tate Reeves on Friday, April 24, 2020
