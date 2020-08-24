Watching Laura Closely

SUMMARY: All eyes are on Tropical Storm Laura and its eventual landfall somewhere on the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday or Thursday. Our area will remain on the eastern side of the system as it comes inland so we may experience some heavy rain, storms, and perhaps even an isolated tornado threat by Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with the chance of a few showers during the evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds ENE 4-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a lingering shower or two possible. Lows in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Pretty quiet overall with plenty of heat and humidity around. Just a 20% chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the lower 90s with SE winds 5-10 mph. Laura could make landfall in SW Louisiana or far eastern Texas.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and storms likely. Locally heavy rain is possible as the remnants of Laura swirl west of our area. A few strong to severe storms with an isolated tornado threat remain a possibility IF the remnant low of Laura is close enough. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Depending how the atmosphere sets up there still could be some strong to severe storms in the region. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App