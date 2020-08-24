Watching Marco & Laura and their impacts on our weather this workweek

SUMMARY: Tropical Storms Marco and Laura in the Gulf of Mexico will be the main factors in our weather this week. Marco brings us the chance for some showers and storms for the first half of the week, while Laura brings better rain chances and more impacts locally for Thursday and Friday.

- Advertisement -

TROPICAL UPDATE: Marco and Laura are both approaching the coastline. Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Monday afternoon as a tropical storm. Laura won’t be too far behind, expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane and make landfall in either Louisiana or Texas.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: With Marco passing just to our south, we can expect the chance for some showers and storms from its outer rain bands as times with a mix of sun & clouds on Monday into Tuesday. Not everyone will see rain and it won’t be a washout, but there will be the chance for storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. E winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: While Wednesday will still feature a few scattered showers, it will be a break between the impacts of Marco and Laura. Highs will be close to 90.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: As Laura passes just to our west, we will likely feel some impacts on Thursday and Friday. As of now, we’re expecting off-and-on rounds of showers and some storms through the day. Some spots will see 1-2″ maybe near 3″ of rain. There’s a better chance for heavier rain the further west you go, especially near I-55. There are still quite a few questions about exactly where Laura will go and how strong it will be, so we’ll have to watch this forecast over the next few days for any updates. Any minor shift could mean a big change in what we see. Higher rain chances means highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Rain chances will decrease a bit going into the weekend, but there will still be some storms around. Highs will stay close to 90 with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App