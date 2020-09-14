Watching Sally as it could impact our weather this workweek

SUMMARY: All eyes are on Tropical Storm Sally as the storm tries to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. After landfall, Sally will likely approach our area and bring a threat of heavy rain by the middle of the week. We are also looking at the chance of a cold front which could dry us out and cool us down by next weekend.

TROPICS: As of 7am Monday, Tropical Storm Sally was located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It’s continuing to gain some strength with winds near 65 mph. It’s also continuing to move slowly towards the Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to eventually strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane with winds at 85 mph before landfall on Tuesday afternoon. Major storm surge, flash flooding and gusty winds will be issues along the LA/MS/AL coasts, with heavy rain continuing to be an issue further inland.

MONDAY: A typical late summer day is ahead for your Monday. Chances for some pop-up storms will remain in the forecast, but won’t be very widespread. We’ll generally see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY: Chances for some storms will remain in the forecast for Tuesday. We’ll generally see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Impacts from the remnants of Sally will likely be felt in our area by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see several rounds of rain showers starting Wednesday afternoon and through the day on Thursday. Depending on the exact positioning of the storm, 1-3″ of rain can be expected for many locations, in addition to gusty winds at times. Because of the way this storm is tracking, areas to the north and east (Oxford, New Albany, Tupelo, Coffeeville, etc.) may not see as much rain as other spots. The tornado threat with this system looks to remain to our south and east. Rain will help to keep us cooler, with highs only near 80 each day.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Our first sample of fall could come with a cold front moving through the area by the end of the week. This will help to move any leftover rain out of the area and knock our temperatures down a bit. Overall, for Friday and the weekend, we’re looking dry and partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the low 60s, with a few upper 50s not out of the question.

