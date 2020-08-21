80.7 F
Columbus Air Force Base
Friday, August 21, 2020
Watching the tropics all weekend

By Keith Gibson
0
2

SUMMARY:  A few more showers and storms are possible Saturday with lower rain chances Sunday and early next week.  Two tropical systems are forecast to affect the Gulf of Mexico early next week with Tropical Storm Laura being our main concern. It’s still possible that we could have some impacts locally by the middle of next week so stay tuned for updates this weekend.

Trends as of 2 p.m. Friday 8/20

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few lingering showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds with a 30-40% chance of a few pop-up showers or storms.  Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds variable 2-7 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and reasonably quiet with  just small chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.

Forecast as of 2 p.m. Friday 8/20

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Forecast confidence is extremely low and all based on where the two tropical systems end up. We’re going to  include the chance of rain & storms and slightly cooler temperatures just to hedge on the possibility that some impacts cold be felt here.  If the storms stay away then our region could be drier and hotter.

Keith Gibson

