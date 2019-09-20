Water Contact Advisory issued for Josey Creek and Trim Crane Creek

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued a water contact advisory Friday for parts of two creeks in Oktibbeha County.

MDEQ issued the advisory for sections of Josey Creek and and Trim Cane Creek.

The advisory for Josey Creek begins where it crosses from Highway 82 to where it joins Trim Cane Creek and for Trim Cane Creek to its confluence with Sun Creek.

MDEQ issued the advisory because a faulty lift station discharged sewage into Josey Creek. The City of Starkville has been contacted and water samples will be collected.

The organization recommended residents avoid swimming, wading, and fishing in the water. It also advised against eating fish or anything else taken from the creeks until further notice.