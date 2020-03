NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Cason Water District in Nettleton has issued an emergency alert.

There will be a water outage Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the following roads: 1203, 1205, 1277, Highway 6, Butler Road, and Metts Road plus all adjoining roads to these main roads.

After the repair, these roads will be under a boil water notice until further notified.