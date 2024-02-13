Water Valley woman accused of arson in Tupelo

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley woman is in the Lee County Jail accused of setting a fire in Tupelo.

The Tupelo Fire Department and Tupelo Police Department were called to a fire at a building on Carnation Street.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out two small fires that were started in the building.

It was determined that the fires had been deliberately set.

Investigators identified Kayla Williams of Water Valley as a suspect in the fires.

Williams was charged with one count of third-degree arson and one count of fourth-degree arson.

A judge set her bond at $30,000.

