COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus election officials start processing absentee ballots this morning and tried to deny WCBI access.

At first, a reporter was not allowed to shoot video inside of city hall while the processing was occurring.

Once WCBI received an attorney general’s opinion from the Secretary of State’s office our reporter was allowed inside but people processing the ballots did not want to be on camera.

This is footage we shot from the hallway, as to not cause disruption as the attorney general’s opinion stated.

The city is seeking input to our complaint about why the Columbus Registrar initially denied our request.