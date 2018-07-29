WCBI is experiencing technical difficulties due to a major power surge at our station. Equipment has been damaged and additional crews are en route to help repair our facilities.

The power surge occurred at around noon Sunday afternoon. According to Columbus Light, Water and Power, it occurred after a disruption in TVA’s electrical service knocked down much of the City of Columbus.

- Advertisement -

This power surge damaged numerous computers and equipment at WCBI. We are working 24/7 to restore full TV functionality for our CBS, CW and My Mississippi Channels.

For the latest news, sports and weather, stay up to date with our website and follow our WCBI Weather and WCBI News on social media for updates.

Catch the latest news, sports and weather on Facebook Live with Jory Tally and Jacob Dickey at 10PM on Sunday Night.