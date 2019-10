Columbus, MS (WCBI-TV) Attorney General Jim Hood officially accepts the invitation to debate Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. Hood, a Democrat will meet Reeves, a Republican at the table at WCBI-TV Monday October 14th.

Reeves accepted the invitation last month.

WCBI Anchor and host of Mid Morning, Aundrea Self will moderate the debate.

The Gubernatorial Debate will air live on WCBI-TV at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 14th.