WCBI hosts giveaway for upcoming Tupelo Monster Jam

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Get ready for massive stunts and crazy skills!

Monster Jam is coming to Cadence Bank Arena March 15 and 16, and WCBI has your chance to win four tickets.

Go to wcbi.com/contests, or scan the QR code to enter for a chance to win four tickets.

The winners will be announced on Monday, March 10.

