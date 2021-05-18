WCBI to host Job Fair at Starkville Sportsplex on May 25th

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re ready to make a career move or looking for a job, get your resumes ready and come to the WCBI Job Fair.

It’s going on Tuesday, May 25th from 9 am to 3 pm at the Starkville Sportsplex.

- Advertisement -

More than two dozens of vendors will be there from a variety of fields, including industry, education, healthcare, and military.

Bring your resumes and be ready to interview on the spot. Some employers may even do same-day hiring.

The job fair is open to the public and social distancing will be practiced.