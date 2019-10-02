WCBI’s Player of the Week: Winona QB Andarius Coffey

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) — Winona quarterback Andarius Coffey continues to shine for the Tigers.

Coffey was a perfect 7-7 in the air for 154 yards and three touchdowns along with 207 rushing yards and 2 more touchdowns on the ground.

- Advertisement -

Coffey’s efforts helped to propel the Tigers over Water Valley, 54-35.

Coffey says he just did whatever was necessary for the team to pull off the victory.

“Knowing that they were the defending state champs and we were the team that beat them, it was big for us to beat them,” Coffey said. “It was a big confident boost for our team. Going into the game, I knew this was my last time playing Water Valley. I had to go out with a bang regardless win or lose. I’ll rank this probably top five of my best performances. I just give thanks to my teammates. They just made the plays and did their job.”

Coffey and Winona look to tack on another win against Coahoma AHS Friday, October 4th.