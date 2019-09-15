Wear It Well organization hosts 2nd annual anti-bullying event

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-A Tupelo organization is hoping to put an end to bullying.

On Sunday, Wear it Well Organization hosted the 2nd-Annual “Bullying is Banned” event.

Founder Katina Holland created the program to promote anti-bullying, suicidal awareness, and diversity inclusion.

” It’s plain and simple, bullying is banned. There’s no room for it, there’s no reason for it and it happens everywhere not just in the schools. This even is so the community at wide can realize how it affects others,” said Holland.

Her organization travels to schools and churches throughout the county, speaking to teens and young adults.

” It costs you nothing to be kind to others, don’t bother anybody and if someone bothers you that’s it’s okay to tell someone. We want to spread that message that you’re not in this alone, you don’t have to deal with this alone there are outlets and you can tell someone,”said Holland.

During the event, Guest Speaker Anthony Bowdry spoke to the youth about life skills and shared his story on how he combated bullying.

” Focus on the things you can control, don’t worry about falling into peer pressure because at the end of the day, you got to live with those results, got to live with those actions,” said Bowdry.

Holland adds, it’s her mission to promote confidence, self-esteem, and self-love to the youth.

She says it’s important the youth in the community are aware of their resources if they need help.

” I tell that regardless to anyone if it’s cancer,bullying, if you’re having suicidal thoughts ,just love you and just know that there’s someone else that loves you,” said Holland.

This was the second year for the Bullying is Banned Project. Holland says she plans to host another one next year.