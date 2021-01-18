TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo based nonprofit is helping others on this day of service honoring Martin Luther King Junior.

For its third annual MLK Day of Service, the nonprofit known as “Wear it Well” provided food, clothes, and toiletries, to anyone in need.

- Advertisement -

Douglas Turner knows what it is like to be homeless. Two years ago, Turner, who is now an associate pastor, was living at the Salvation Army and although he now has a home of his own, times are still tough.

“There are people in this world right now, everybody needs some help in this pandemic,” said Minister Turner.

‘Wear It Well” was started by Katina Holland three and a half years ago as a way to help those battling cancer. Holland was inspired to help others after suffering two traumatic injuries.

“The idea was dropped in my spirit to do makeovers on individuals with cancer, or who have gone through something drastic and traumatic as I’ve gone through, that’s what we were founded upon is the extreme makeover program,” Holland said.

Since then, Wear It Well has expanded its outreach. Last year, this home on West Jefferson Street was donated to the nonprofit. An after school tutoring program, a clothes closet, and a workforce readiness program are just some of the ongoing outreaches that take place at the headquarters.

The home also provided a perfect spot for the MLK Day of Service. Clothes, shoes, and accessories were sorted by size on several tables, while buckets of toiletries and bags of food were available under a nearby tent.

Elizabeth Hale and her granddaughter Kirastein found some winter and spring clothes.

“I’m proud to get the clothes, every little bit helps every now and then, I got my grandbaby, thank God for it,” Hale said.

“The joy I get is serving, but most of all seeing smile on people’s face, knowing, I can at least take a bath, I have soap, I can brush my teeth tomorrow morning, I can put on a warm coat or scarf, so that’s what gives me a lot of satisfaction, but most of all, ultimately God gets the glory,” Holland said.

On this MLK Day of Service, Katina Holland is showing that one person’s dream, passion, and hard work, can have a positive impact on the lives of many others.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.