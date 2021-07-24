Weather is Coming in HOT This Week!

SUMMARY: If you have been seeing hazy skies (easy to see at night) that is from the wildfires in California. The smoke from them has made it’s way down here. For us here, well.. it will be HOT. Easiest way to put it. Temperatures in the mid 90s, feeling like well into the triple digits. Complaining about all the rain? Well you’re in luck! Were expecting very minimal rain chances this week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Very mild low tonight, expecting to be around 75. A stray shower is possible as well. Around the 3-4AM hours dense fog may begin to form in some areas.

SUNDAY: A high of 93 with a heat index of 105 is expected. Partly cloudy skies, and a minimal chance of rain (woohoo!)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Same as the night before, mild and muggy. A low of 74 with a chance of a stray shower. Again, fog may begin to form overnight into Monday morning.

MONDAY- FRIDAY: Hot and miserable. There is just no other way to describe it. If you don’t have to be outside, don’t do it. Temperatures in the mid 90s easily reaching triple digits most of the week. We may see a stray shower periodically through out the afternoon hours of the week, but nothing that will cool us down.

