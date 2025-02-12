Weather shelter grant program now closed

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A grant program to help Mississippians pay for tornado shelters has closed due to a “flood” of requests.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Authority’s Residential Safe Room Grant application portal has been closed down.

The program was set up to reimburse residents of counties that have been affected by recent tornadoes for part of the cost of installing a safe room or storm shelter at their homes.

An email from MEMA’s Deputy Director to county Emergency Managers states that the program had funds to pay for about 120 safe rooms, but in the first 24 hours that the portal was open, received more than 700 requests.

The email goes on to say MEMA plans to reopen applications later this year to residents in ALL counties with funding to cover around 4 thousand residential safe rooms.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.