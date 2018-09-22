Weather Update for September 22nd, 2018

Showers and storms were more prevalent across our area today. Showers and storms are going to hang around throughout the next week, bringing us some beneficial rain and cooler temperatures.

SUNDAY: As you head out the door Sunday morning, be sure to grab your umbrella. We will be dealing with a few showers, especially across northwestern portions of the area. As we move into the afternoon hours, showers and storms will increase in number across the area. Highs on Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s. As we head into the evening hours, expect showers and storms to stick around. Overnight, showers and storms will begin to decrease, but we will keep some around. Expect lows to drop down into the lower 70s. Some locations will cool down to the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY/TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: As we begin our first full week of Fall, rain chances are going to be hanging around. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will impact our area all week long. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Rain will linger into the overnight hours for both Monday and Tuesday nights. As we get closer to Wednesday, a cold front will begin working its way into our area. Highs on Wednesday will range from the lower to middle 80s. Rainfall looks to be most widespread on Wednesday as well. The rain will last into the evening and early overnight hours on Wednesday. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Showers and storms are going to remain widespread on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will drop down to the upper 60s. Areas of northern Mississippi could drop down into the middle 60s. As we head into Friday and Saturday, our rain chances will begin to diminish. However, isolated to scattered showers will still affect the area on Friday and Saturday. Highs will to out in the lower to middle 80s, with overnight lows hanging out in the upper 60s.