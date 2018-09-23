Weather Update for September 23rd, 2018

Rain is here to stay for a couple of days! It is a refreshing sight to many as it allows temperatures to cool off.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The rain that we have seen throughout the day will continue overnight. Showers and storms will be widespread at sunset, but will become more focused over the northwestern portions of the area the later we go into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Widespread rainfall will continue throughout much of the work week. On Monday, showers and storms will become more numerous, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. On Tuesday, showers and storms will be more focused over the northwestern portions of the area, allowing some of us to warm into the upper 80s. Tuesday night, showers and storms will spread to the south and east, bringing more rain to the entire area on Wednesday. Lows on Tuesday will drop down to the lower 70s. On Wednesday, a cold front will slowly begin to move through our area. Rain chances will be highest on Wednesday, with much are the area receiving rain throughout the entire day. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 80s, with lows in the lower 70s. Before all is said and done with, some areas could pick up a couple inches of rain.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY/SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Once the cold front moves through our area, our high temperatures will drop just a few more degrees. Expect highs on Thursday to reach the lower 80s. Our rain chances will also become more scattered on Thursday. Overnight lows will reach the upper 60s. Heading into next weekend, our rain chances will remain isolated to scattered, with high temperatures beginning to climb back into the middle to upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s.

