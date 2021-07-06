Webster Co. Sheriff’s Department searching for father and daughter wanted on felony meth dealing charges

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The search continues in Webster County for a father and daughter wanted on felony charges for dealing meth.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore says his deputies went to serve arrest warrants Saturday to Kenneth Mann and Cassandra Mann for a Sale of Controlled Substance at a home near Snow Bottom Road near Eupora. But the sheriff says Kenneth and Cassandra fled on foot by the time deputies made it to the secluded home in the woods. He says this is not the first time Kenneth and Cassandra have been involved with drugs.

Webster Co. Sheriff David Gore says the search continues for accused meth dealers Kenneth Mann and his daughter Cassandra. Sheriff Gore says the two are repeat offenders with their involvement in drugs. Anyone with information on them is asked to call the sheriff’s department pic.twitter.com/oCdV7drrry — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 6, 2021

“Anytime you’ve got someone like this, who you just constantly have trouble with, are constantly in reoccurring problems as far as activity with drugs, either use or sale, you know it’s a big deal,” Sheriff Gore says. “We’ve made some good strides in drug enforcement here the last year, but there’s still plenty to be done.”

Sheriff Gore says they are being assisted by sheriff departments in surrounding counties as they continue the search. Anyone with information on Kenneth and Cassandra Mann should contact the Webster County Sheriff’s department.