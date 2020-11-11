Webster County Sheriff’s Department prepares toy drive

WEBSTER COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Department is warming up for the holiday season.

With the help of the community, dozens of toys have been donated to the sheriff’s department.

In a year that has been difficult for many, Chief deputy JC Smith says being able to put a smile on kid’s faces this holiday season, means everything plus more to the sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff David Gore here in webster county came to me and said he likes to put something together. Especially right now the way with the economy with the pandemic and everything there’s a lot of families out there that are needy,” said Chief Deputy Smith. “Providing a service to the children I can’t think of a higher calling in any capacity. And this is what we can do right now to better service our community that’s what we’re gonna do.”

And if you would like to donate toys for the holiday season, you can reach out to the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 258 – 7701.