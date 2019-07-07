Webster County shooting leaves one person dead

Sheriff's deputies say the shooting suspect was taken into custody around 6:30a.m. Sunday morning.

WEBSTER COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)- One person is dead after a shooting in Webster County early Sunday morning.

The Webster County Sheriff’s department responded to a call from a residence on HWY 182 West at around 2:30 Sunday morning.

A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to NMMC were they later died.

The name and age of the victim have not been released at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll have more details as they become available.