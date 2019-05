COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus home is unlivable after a Wednesday fire.

Department Public information officer Anthony Colom said the call came in around 9:30 a.m.

He said two men were passing by the home on Fourth Ave North when they noticed the flames.

Colom said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.