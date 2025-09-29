Weekend event causes major traffic backup in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A rapper and a social media influencer drew a big crowd in Lafayette County, causing deputies to respond to the area.

Over the weekend, influencer Alabama Barker and rapper DeMario Dewayne White Jr., known as Moneybagg Yo, held an event on Saturday, September 27, at Castle Hill on Highway 6.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the event’s crowd exceeded the venue’s parking capacity, leading attendees to park on the highway.

This caused congestion on the highway and a potential hazard for motorists and pedestrians.

Deputies responded to the scene and had several vehicles towed. Transportation was then coordinated to bring buses to the venue, allowing attendees to return to the City of Oxford safely.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the circumstances around the event and is working with county officials to ensure proper compliance and ability.

According to Barker’s social media posts, she and friends attended the Ole Miss versus Louisiana State University game and then hosted the game’s “afterparty”.

Along with thousands of guests, rapper Moneybagg Yo performed. Some of the rapper’s hit songs include “Said Sum” and “Time Today”

Baker is the daughter of Blink 182 drummist, Travis Barker.

