Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies should continue. Areas that manage to clear out a bit may see some fog. Lows will be around 60 with nearly calm wind.

SATURDAY: The day is likely going to start off on a cloudy note but more and more sunshine will develop during the day. Look for afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Football is looking pretty good in Tuscaloosa and in Starkville.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy conditions are in order along with lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures warm into the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. There is just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms are likely Monday with a few more possible Tuesday. Drier conditions should settle in for the middle of the work week. Plan on warmer than normal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s during the day with mid to upper 60s at night.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat