FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. Southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

SATURDAY: We’re going to have more clouds than sun overall but it won’t be a washout of a day. There may be some isolated showers around through mid afternoon but the best chance of rain and storms will come during the late afternoon and evening. A few isolated strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and/or hail are possible but we still believe most of the activity will remain below severe limits. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s with winds from the SSW between 10 and 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Northwesterly winds develop and that means cooler and drier air is going to return to the area. Lows by Sunday morning should be well into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Look for the sun to return but it will be noticeably cooler. Highs may top out only in the mid to upper 50s. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will keep a chill going all day long.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A frost or freeze threat returns to the region. We expect lows in the mid to low 30s so you may need to protect your tender plants yet again.

NEXT WEEK: Fair but seasonably cool conditions are on track for Monday and Tuesday with milder 70s returning by the end of the week. Our next best chance of rain now appears to be Thursday into Friday.

