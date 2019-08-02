FRIDAY NIGHT: A few early evening showers/storms are possible but we’ll clear out during the night. Look for lows near 70 with light and variable wind.

SATURDAY: There is a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Some folks may get a pretty good downpour while other locations remain dry. Highs should top out around 90. Winds from the SE between 3 and 7 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms fade. Lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Additional pop-up showers and storms are likely with the chance of rain up to 60%. Once again some locations may get soaked while other spots stay dry. Highs peak in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The overall weather pattern isn’t changing and that means seasonably warm days with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Pop-up showers and storms are possible each and every day on a scattered basis.

