Weekend forecast

SUMMARY: Our weekend will be warm and humid but some storms are possible. A complex could move in from the northwest by early Saturday afternoon and a few more storms may develop Saturday night and Sunday. Some storms could pack some gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances lower next week as temperatures warm into the mid 90s. Heat indices will be over 100° just about every day going forward and at times they may be over 105°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, quiet, and muggy. Lows in the low 70s with calm wind.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start with the chance of showers and storms from late morning into the afternoon. A few could be on the gusty side, especially if a storm complex can hold together and move into our region from the northwest. Plan on highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few storms. Lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a 40-50% chance of scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s. A few locally gusty storms are possible again.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures warm into the mid 90s by midweek. Heat indices will be well into the 100s at times. A few spotty storms are possible, especially by the middle to end of the work week.

