Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will gradually fade away and move south. A few storms could still pack a little punch with high wind gusts during the evening. Fairly quiet conditions are expected after midnight. Look for lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely both days, especially during the heating of the day. Rain chances stand at 50%. Some of you may get some beneficial rain this weekend while others miss out. Plan on highs mainly in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances should remain elevated through Wednesday. Things may start to become a little less active and slightly warmer by the end of the week. High humidity is going nowhere as you might expect in mid July.

