Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will gradually fade away and move south.  A few storms could still pack a little punch with high wind gusts during the evening. Fairly quiet conditions are expected after midnight. Look for lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:  Scattered showers and storms are likely both days, especially during the heating of the day.  Rain chances stand at 50%.  Some of you may get some beneficial rain this weekend while others miss out.  Plan on highs mainly in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK:  Rain chances should remain elevated through Wednesday.  Things may start to become a little less active and slightly warmer by the end of the week.  High humidity is going nowhere as you might expect in mid July.

