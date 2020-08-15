Weekend forecast

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. A 20% chance of a few showers and storms during the heating of the day. Winds NNW 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light winds.
SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 90s with a 20-30% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
MONDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A 20-30% chance of showers and storms each day. Highs around 90 with lows around 70.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App