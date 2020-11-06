Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: Unseasonably warm air will continue through the weekend and into next week. There are a few chances for rain over the next 7 days but they remain slim overall.

TROPICS: The remnants of Hurricane Eta are expected to push into Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week. The latest data suggest it will not be a factor for our immediate area but we’ll keep watching.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Weather for high school football looks great with evening temperatures in the low 60s and 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s and low 60s. Some rain is possible during the middle and end of the week but we’re keeping odds at just 20% for now.

