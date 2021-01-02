Weekend Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. Just a slight chance of a shower. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Thinning clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

