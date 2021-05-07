Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: Warm and increasingly humid air will blow back in this weekend on the heels of developing southerly winds. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible during the first half of Saturday. More widespread rain and potentially strong storms are likely late Sunday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. A few sprinkles or light showers can’t be totally ruled out. Lows around 50. Light winds.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with a few sprinkles or light showers. More sunshine in the afternoon with highs around 80. Southerly winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the low 60s. Southerly winds around 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy and more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Strong SSW winds 10-25 mph. Late day and evening storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and storms. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible each day. Below average highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

