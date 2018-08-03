Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will fade away during the evening setting up a mainly clear and quiet night with lows in the upper 60s. Winds should go calm.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We’re going to continue with a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms, mainly during the heating of the day. Highs in the low 90s are likely both days with overnight lows around 70.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A few more additional showers and storms are possible with the rain chance hovering around 30%. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with warmer overnight lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: More numerous showers and storms are likely. Temperatures may only top out in the mid to upper 80s due to the increased cloud cover and threat of rain.

