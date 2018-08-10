Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few isolated evening showers and storms are possible. Partly cloudy conditions are more likely overnight along with patchy fog. Lows will be around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy conditions are expected with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances are 20% or less. Highs are going to climb back into the low 90s with a WNW wind between 4 and 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Most locations won’t see a shower or storm but the opportunity ticks up to around 30%. Highs should top out around 90.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Rain chances hover around 30% each day. Highs stay mainly in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Slightly better odds of showers and storms exist so we’re going to bump up the chance to 40%. Near average highs around 90 are likely.

