Weekend Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies should continue. Seasonably warm highs in the low 90s return on the heels of a southerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph. Moisture levels increase making things more uncomfortable. Lows Saturday night under a bright, full moon look to be in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the 2nd half of the weekend. While there is a slight chance of a few pop-up showers or storms the odds of rain are 10-20% or less. Look for highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Typical late summer fair is on track for the last week of August. That means highs generally in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s, and a daily 20-30% chance of a pop-up shower or storm.

